Expansion in Hartford Hospital allows for mass casualty training

(WTNH)–Police officers cleared a hallway at Hartford Hospital as part of an active shooter drill on Tuesday.

The idea was to give troopers, police officers, and military personnel on the front lines first-hand experience and life-saving training, so when they arrive on the scene of a mass casualty situation, they’ll know exactly what to do.

Jeffery Flaks, the Chief Operating Officer of Hartford Healthcare, says the Center for Education Simulation and Innovation at Hartford Hospital creates the most realistic training scenarios possible, for first line responders here in America, and around the world.

“We have trained the Israeli Red Cross, we have relationships with the United States Navy and Army, and all first responders. This is the center of innovation, is one of the nation’s leaders.”

Now they are expanding, nearly doubling their laboratories and training facility with all state of the art medical equipment. Stephen Donahue Program Director says this way hospitals can get front line training on mass casualties.

“What we are adding in this facility is a four-patient suite, so we can teach an emergency room team right down to a doctor’s office how to take care of multiple patients at once.”

There is also a tissue lab where doctors can practice surgeries ahead of time. They can map out a surgery ahead of time with robots, according to Flaks. This is as real as it gets.

“The technology is absolutely world class, state of the art. We have had great support from local Connecticut companies like Stanley Black & Decker.”

And not only are Connecticut companies like Stanley Black & Decker involved, but also companies from around the country are also on board with the simulation and research.

Hartford Hospital is very proud, and they’re bringing a lot of people here to the area, which is boosting the Hartford economy.