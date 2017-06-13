Fire at historic Naugatuck building ruled accident

(WTNH)–A fire at a historic building in Naugatuck has been ruled an accident. The fire marshall said that the fire, which broke out last Wednesday afternoon and caused quite a bit of damage started from a workman’s torch.

The building was being renoated, and was to be converted into the Naugatuck Historical Society’s headquarters.

No one was injured.

“Fortunately we did not have any of our artifacts in the building but the downside of it, the building is one of our artifacts,” Ken Hanks, the President of the Naugatuck Historical Society, said after the fire broke out last week.

The museum was originally projected to move in this July, but the fire postponed it for an additional year.

“It’s a very historical building in Naugatuck and we were hoping to preserve it and we’re still planning on doing that,” said Hanks.

