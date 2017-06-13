Fire engulfs London high-rise, 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters dispatched

By Published:

(ABC News)–A massive fire has engulfed a residential high-rise building in London, prompting the London Fire Brigade to dispatch at least 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters.

The blaze at Grenfell Tower in West London extends from the second floor to the top floor of the 27-story building, the London Fire Brigade said.

London Metropolitan Police said an evacuation is underway.

“At this stage we are aware of two people being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “We await an update as to whether there are any further injuries.”

London Metropolitan Police said they were called at 1:16 a.m. “to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate, W11.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s