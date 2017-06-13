Garden Specialties at Olde Mistick Village

(WTNH)-Garden Specialties is a unique gift store located in the Olde Mistick village. They sell whimsy, beauty, the fun, the practical and the unique, for the garden, or home or as a gift. Garden Specialties moved to Olde Mistick Village from Centerbrook 9 years ago. The store was created to provide architectural elements for the landscape. It grew to incorporate gifts that relate to nature. For more information the store, click here.

Advertisement