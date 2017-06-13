Gorton woman looking for directions arrested for DWI

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Groton woman is facing a DWI charge after an officer noticed her looking for directions, and stopped to help.

According to Ledyard Police, an officer on patrol came upon a car stopped on Spicer Hill Road, near route 214, at 3:37 a.m. on Sunday. When an officer saw the car stopped in the northbound travel lane, he stopped and asked the driver why she was stopped. At that point, she told him she was looking for directions, but an investigation determined she was intoxicated.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Lindsey Nolan, of Groton, was placed under arrest. She was charged with driving while intoxicated.