Heat can cause shattered glass in cars

(WTNH) — With another hot day on the docket for Tuesday, drivers are being cautioned about the heat’s potential impact on the glass in cars.

“A lot of times this year you will get 200°F, 225°F inside the cars and you turn the AC on and that’s it, shattered glass,” stated Dan Hovey of Turnpike Motors Autobody.

Lingering marks in the glass will also impact its integrity once the temperatures tick upward.

“Any chip you got over the winter will blow your windshield right now,” Hovey said.

Experts warn that a small chip can suddenly shatter the entire windshield in excessive heat, especially when you blast your AC when you get into your car.

Several cases have already turned up in Connecticut.

The best advice is to call your insurance company if this happens to you. If you put in a glass claim, there’s often a zero deductible.

