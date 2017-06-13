In the Bender kitchen: perfect summer salad

By Published:

(WTNH)-Heide Lang from the Fig Cooking School is back in the kitchen creating this incredibly satisfying and flavorful salad that can be served as a first course, a vegetarian meal or as a side dish to any grilled or roasted meat or fish dish.

Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese and Avocado

Serves 6

Ingredients-

  • 1 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/3 cups extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 medium beets each cut into 6-8 wedges
  • 3 cups arugula
  • 3 cups mixed greens
  • 3/4 cup toasted walnuts coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 avocado peeled, pitted and sliced
  • 4-6 ounces goat cheese coarsely crumbled

 

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper to blend. Gradually whisk in the oil and mix well.
  3. In another bowl, toss the beets with enough dressing to coat. Place the beets in the center of a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with another piece of parchment paper and crimp the edges of the paper to seal tightly.
  4. Roast the beets until tender when pierced with a fork, approximately 35-40 minutes.
  5. Increase the temperature to 400 degrees. Uncover the beets (tossing occasionally) and continue roasting until they are slightly caramelized and soft, about 25 minutes longer. Set aside and let cool to room temperature.
  6. In a large bowl, toss the arugula, walnuts and cranberries with enough of the remaining dressing to coat.
  7. Season the salad with salt and pepper, and divide among the plates.
  8. Arrange the beets and avocado around the salad, sprinkle with goat cheese, and serve immediately.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s