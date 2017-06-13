In the Bender kitchen: perfect summer salad

(WTNH)-Heide Lang from the Fig Cooking School is back in the kitchen creating this incredibly satisfying and flavorful salad that can be served as a first course, a vegetarian meal or as a side dish to any grilled or roasted meat or fish dish.

Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese and Avocado

Serves 6

Ingredients-

1 cup balsamic vinegar

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ cup honey

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 1/3 cups extra virgin olive oil

8 medium beets each cut into 6-8 wedges

3 cups arugula

3 cups mixed greens

3/4 cup toasted walnuts coarsely chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 avocado peeled, pitted and sliced

4-6 ounces goat cheese coarsely crumbled

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper to blend. Gradually whisk in the oil and mix well. In another bowl, toss the beets with enough dressing to coat. Place the beets in the center of a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with another piece of parchment paper and crimp the edges of the paper to seal tightly. Roast the beets until tender when pierced with a fork, approximately 35-40 minutes. Increase the temperature to 400 degrees. Uncover the beets (tossing occasionally) and continue roasting until they are slightly caramelized and soft, about 25 minutes longer. Set aside and let cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, toss the arugula, walnuts and cranberries with enough of the remaining dressing to coat. Season the salad with salt and pepper, and divide among the plates. Arrange the beets and avocado around the salad, sprinkle with goat cheese, and serve immediately.