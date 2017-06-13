Jeff Sessions to publicly testify on James Comey’s firing, meetings with Russian official

By Published:
Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(ABC News) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in the hot seat today as he’s expected to be grilled by the Senate Intelligence Committee on his meetings with a Russian official and any discussions he had with the president before FBI Director James Comey was fired.

The U.S. attorney general requested to appear before that committee instead of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, which he was originally scheduled to appear today.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information,” Sessions wrote in a letter on Saturday sent to the appropriations committees.

Some of the questions likely to be posed to Sessions will focus on his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign.

Another likely line of inquiry will be on any discussions Sessions had with the president before the president decided to dismiss Comey. However, according to a source, Sessions is expected to claim executive privilege, insisting it would be inappropriate to discuss conversations with the president in an open setting.

Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. ET.

