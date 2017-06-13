LIFE STAR responds to person trapped under fallen tree in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was trapped under a fallen tree in Burlington Tuesday which required an airlift transport, according to LIFE STAR dispatch.

LIFE STAR responded shortly after 4 p.m. to transport the injured person to St Francis Hospital in Hartford. They did not provide the patient’s condition, age, nor gender.

It is unclear at this point exactly where in Burlington this incident occurred.

The DEEP says they have no reports of anything happening at the Nassahogen State Forrest in Burlington as of this time.

News 8 will update this situation once more details are provided.