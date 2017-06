WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star has been called to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle in Willimantic on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a motorcycle collided with a car on Main Street. At this time, Main Street at Frog Bridge is closed to vehicles.

Authorities and emergency services are currently responding to the scene.

There is no word yet on what injuries were sustained by either driver.

The street is expected to be closed until further notice.