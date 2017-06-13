Man suffers chemical burn at New Haven business

(AP Photo/Bob Child)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being treated for a chemical burn after an incident at a New Haven plant Tuesday morning.

Fire crews are investigating a situation at 100 Sergeant Drive in New Haven, where a worker suffered a chemical burn. According to authorities, around 7:42 a.m. a worker at Assa Abbloy spilled sulfuric acid on his arm.

The victim suffered burns as a result of the spill. The New Haven fire chief is reporting minor injuries to the victim who has been transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The victim is being reported as a 59-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

 

