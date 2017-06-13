Men’s health week: Tips for staying fit

(WTNH)- Men’s Health Week is celebrated each year as the week leading up to and including Father’s Day to heighten awareness of preventative health measures, and encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

Noted dietitian Becci Twombley is Director of Sports Nutrition at USC. Merrill Moses is a three-time Olympian and medal winner in water polo. Together, they can share tips and habits to stay fit and healthy to help viewers at home reduce the risk factors for health problems as they age. They will present ways to take charge of our health, nourish our bodies and, in the spirit of the nationwide initiative, eliminate some potential health problems.

Merrill Moses – How to Stay fit and Get Fit Tips

30 minutes of exercise a day – no excuses

Stretching prior to workout and when you wake up to start your day

Try new workouts and most importantly keep it fun. Do it with a partner and have them help push you and keep you accountable

Try Swimming – non weight bearing and easier on the body

Try Pilates – helps improve your core and keeps you flexible and is not stressful on the body

Watch less TV – Instead of watching a TV program with your partner, go on a walk at night – not only healthier but will improve your relationship

Walking for short distances instead of driving

Water – Drink minimum of 8 eight-ounce glasses a day – no soda, be aware of sports drinks and the amount of sugar.

Coffee – Be aware of how much sugar and creamer you put in it a day. Something that most people drink every morning and throughout the day, but forget about the stuff that we put in it.

Healthy Eating and Portion Control and healthy snacks throughout the day.

No Fast Food

Plan out your meals if it is going to be a busy day.

I start off my day with a Green Drink that has a lot of spinach, fruits, and clean protein in it. Great way to start of your day with lots of fruits and vegetables.

I eat a spinach chicken salad for lunch

I eat fish, chicken or meat with steamed vegetables and quinoa for dinner

Snack on pistachios throughout the day to keep you energized and this will help you not be as hungry when you eat your main meals of the day.

People tend to eat whatever is on their plate; portion control is a huge part of maintaining a healthy weight.

Sleep and recovery is just as important and exercise – Try and get 8 hours of sleep a night to prepare your body for the grind we put it through every day.

Educate yourself about healthy living. There are so many diets and exercise books out there that we all can learn from. You can use this material to find what works best for you and your body and lifestyle.