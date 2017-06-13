Meriden Police are investigating an untimely death

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating a woman who was found dead outside of her home Monday morning.

On Monday at approximately 4:55 a.m. the Meriden Police responded to a residence on Sherman Avenue for a medical call.

The anonymous caller said that he was walking by the house when he saw the woman slumped over.

Members of the Meriden Fire Department as well as paramedics provided medical aid.

The woman, later identified as Vanessa Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say that there was no criminal aspect to this death, rather, it was a result of a medical condition.

Gonzalez’s death is still under investigation and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective John Wagner at (203) 630-6334.

