Municipalities anxious about lack of state budget agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With Connecticut’s state budget in limbo, many cities and towns are blindly setting their local tax rates for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

That means some municipalities may have to send out supplemental property tax bills to cover any gaps in anticipated state aid, depending on what a final state budget looks like.

The Council of Small Towns has asked its law firm to provide guidance to towns if supplemental tax notices become necessary.

Harwinton First Selectman Michael Criss says his northwestern Connecticut community already passed a local budget that maintains the same tax rate. With the state budget unsettled, Criss says he’s “very nervous” for his community, saying a tax increase “could be devastating.”

Democratic Gov. Dannel P Malloy was in budget talks Tuesday with legislative leaders.

