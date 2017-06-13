New Haven church merger plan scuttled

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Congregations at two historic churches in New Haven have voted separately against a merger, at least for the time being. Houses of worship nationwide have been dealing with a drop in membership.

But now, members of the United Church on the Green and the Church of the Redeemer voted not to combine, according to the New Haven Register. In recent months, plans have been released for the closure of some churches and the merger of others.

The project involving the United Church and the Church of the Redeemer had been in the works for two years.