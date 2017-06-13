New Haven police’s “Pal Camp” being filled with applications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A summer program in New Haven is bursting at the seams with applications.

New Haven police are trying to figure out a way to include as many children as possible in its “Pal Camp” this summer.

The program has already accepted 400 kids and has a growing waiting list.

Police say it is the largest group of campers in the program’s history.

Pal Camp offers an opportunity for kids to get off the streets during the summer months and participate in activities with police officers.