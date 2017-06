NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A social services building in New Haven has been evacuated after a white substance was found.

According to the fire chief, a white substance was discovered in the building. The building located at 50 Humphrey Street was the evacuated as crews are currently investigating the situation.

There are no reports on what the substance may be.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.