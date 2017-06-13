Norwalk police looking for information on bank robber

Related Coverage Suspect wearing Walmart employee vest robs bank in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are asking the public for help in apprehending an alleged bank robber.

Police have released security footage from the First County Bank on Connecticut Avenue that was robbed on May 12th. According to authorities, at 11 a.m. the suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a note implying that she had a gun.

Authorities described the suspect as a black female with light skin who is in her late twenties or early thirties. They say she has a stocky build and short black hair. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing black framed glasses and a blue Walmart employee vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or Detective Serio at 203-854-3188. Anonymous tips can be sent to 203-854-3111 or online at this link.