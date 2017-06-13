Norwich city council approves last minute changes to budget

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long debate, the city council of Norwich has approved controversial changes to the budget.

“The Day” reports that the Norwich City council made last minute budget arrangements during a meeting on Monday.

The tweaks included increasing the 2017-18 school budget by 1%, which is half of the increase originally requested.

The council approved a final budget totaling $123.8 million. The paper reporting, the approved budget covers both the city and the school district.

The council also approved a resolution proposed by the city administration, which will postpone the elimination of several jobs until September.

This will give city officials time to learn about state revenues when the state legislature finalizes its budget.