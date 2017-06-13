Norwich city council approves last minute changes to budget

By Published:
(Photo: AP Images)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long debate, the city council of Norwich has approved controversial changes to the budget.

“The Day” reports that the Norwich City council made last minute budget arrangements during a meeting on Monday.

The tweaks included increasing the 2017-18 school budget by 1%, which is half of the increase originally requested.

The council approved a final budget totaling $123.8 million. The paper reporting, the approved budget covers both the city and the school district.

The council also approved a resolution proposed by the city administration, which will postpone the elimination of several jobs until September.

This will give city officials time to learn about state revenues when the state legislature finalizes its budget.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s