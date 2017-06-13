NY man who supplied Eastern Connecticut drug ring headed to prison

(WTNH) – A New York man, convicted of trafficking heroin and cocaine to an Eastern Connecticut drug ring, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

According to the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, 52-year-old Jose Miranda, who is also known as Omar, will serve 74 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to documents and statements made in court, in October 2015, the DEA, Willimantic Police Department and Connecticut State Police initiated an investigation into a Willimantic-based narcotics trafficking ring after several overdoses in the region. The investigation, which included the use of confidential informants, physical surveillance, controlled purchases of drugs and court authorized wiretaps on five cellular telephones utilized by the co-conspirators, revealed that Miranda was supplying large quantities of heroin and cocaine to individuals in eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Two other Connecticut men have been arrested and pleaded guilty in the case to related charges.