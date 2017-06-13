Severe Heat Ends With A Thunder Threat

By Published: Updated:

The temperature will continue heating up this afternoon! There is a Heat Advisory for Hartford County and over the border in to the Springfield area. Statewide temperatures will sizzle this afternoon with widespread 90s expected.

key dma heat advisory Severe Heat Ends With A Thunder Threat

RECORD HIGHS TODAY: SHORE 93° SET BACK IN 1961 & 1956  /  INLAND 96° SET BACK IN 1984

This will be the last day of severe heat for this week. A cold front will come through this afternoon and evening with a change of wind direction sending humidity and temperatures lower tonight and tomorrow. As this front comes through our area, there could be a few thunderstorms popping up. This should be hit/miss in a broken line. Not widespread. Main time for a thunderstorm coming through is 3PM-8PM. Here’s a forecast radar image for around 3PM

key hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm Severe Heat Ends With A Thunder Threat

These scattered storms may have a strong wind gust or small hail. Again, this will not me widespread across the state. Early clouds tomorrow move south and will give way to sunshine tomorrow. Highs temperatures will be around 80°. Cooler on Thursday with 70s expected.

Enjoy the changes and better breathing weather tomorrow and Thursday!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s