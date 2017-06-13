Severe Heat Ends With A Thunder Threat

The temperature will continue heating up this afternoon! There is a Heat Advisory for Hartford County and over the border in to the Springfield area. Statewide temperatures will sizzle this afternoon with widespread 90s expected.

RECORD HIGHS TODAY: SHORE 93° SET BACK IN 1961 & 1956 / INLAND 96° SET BACK IN 1984

This will be the last day of severe heat for this week. A cold front will come through this afternoon and evening with a change of wind direction sending humidity and temperatures lower tonight and tomorrow. As this front comes through our area, there could be a few thunderstorms popping up. This should be hit/miss in a broken line. Not widespread. Main time for a thunderstorm coming through is 3PM-8PM. Here’s a forecast radar image for around 3PM

These scattered storms may have a strong wind gust or small hail. Again, this will not me widespread across the state. Early clouds tomorrow move south and will give way to sunshine tomorrow. Highs temperatures will be around 80°. Cooler on Thursday with 70s expected.

Enjoy the changes and better breathing weather tomorrow and Thursday!