Study shows vegetable names have impact on sales

(WTNH) — The key to keeping your family eating vegetables may just lie in the name on the bag.

A new study has revealed that branding can play a role in vegetable purchases.

Stanford researchers looked at different labels on vegetables being sold in grocery stores. They found that approximately 25% more people decided to purchase vegetables with indulgent names.

For example, what was one day simply “beets” on another day would be called “dynamic chili and tangy-lime seasoned beets.”

While some people struggle to enjoy the taste of vegetables, they may be more willing to eat some if they have a brand name that isn’t so bland.