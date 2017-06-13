Study shows vegetable names have impact on sales

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — The key to keeping your family eating vegetables may just lie in the name on the bag.

A new study has revealed that branding can play a role in vegetable purchases.

Stanford researchers looked at different labels on vegetables being sold in grocery stores. They found that approximately 25% more people decided to purchase vegetables with indulgent names.

For example, what was one day simply “beets” on another day would be called “dynamic chili and tangy-lime seasoned beets.”

While some people struggle to enjoy the taste of vegetables, they may be more willing to eat some if they have a brand name that isn’t so bland.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s