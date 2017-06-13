Surveillance video shown in Penn State fraternity brothers hazing case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTNH) — Video footage from the Penn State fraternity house, where a Beta Theta Pi pledge died during an alleged hazing event, is being shown publicly for the first time.

But it’s only been shown in court.

The video shows Tim Piazza visibly drunk. Two hours in he falls 15 feet, hanging his head. His unconscious body is carried to a sofa.

“They treated him like a rag doll, like he was road kill,” Jim Piazza said.

Piazza’s parents left the courtroom just before the video was shown.

There are 18 former fraternity brothers involved in the trial. They are facing a range of charges, including involuntary manslaughter and hazing charges.