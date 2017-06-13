Surveillance video shown in Penn State fraternity brothers hazing case

FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Security camera footage of the night pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing. Prosecutors say the Monday, June 12, hearing at a courthouse near campus could take much or all of the day. Eighteen Beta Theta Pi members and the fraternity itself face a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTNH) — Video footage from the Penn State fraternity house, where a Beta Theta Pi pledge died during an alleged hazing event, is being shown publicly for the first time.

But it’s only been shown in court.

The video shows Tim Piazza visibly drunk. Two hours in he falls 15 feet, hanging his head. His unconscious body is carried to a sofa.

“They treated him like a rag doll, like he was road kill,” Jim Piazza said.

Piazza’s parents left the courtroom just before the video was shown.

There are 18 former fraternity brothers involved in the trial. They are facing a range of charges, including involuntary manslaughter and hazing charges.

