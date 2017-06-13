Taco Bell celebrates Warriors’ win with free tacos

(WTNH)– It’s Taco Tuesday and Taco Bell is celebrating Monday night’s win by the Golden State Warriors.

The fast food giant is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday at participating Taco Bell locations.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

It’s all in honor of the Golden State Warriors winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals by “stealing a road win” against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

