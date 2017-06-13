Torrington man charged with stabbing woman he met online

By Published:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–An online date turned into a stabbing in Torrington. A 21-year-old man is behind bars after police said he stabbed a woman he arranged a date with online.

William Hill of Torrington is accused of stabbing the victim around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Culvert Street. The two got into an argument which got physical.

Police said Hill stabbed her in the stomach. She was able to get away, ran down the street and got help.

Hill is charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault, and tampering with evidence.

