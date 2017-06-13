Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 east in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Waterbury after a crash involving a tractor trailer that set the truck on fire.

Craig C. sent in a photo to News 8 via Report-It showing the flames and thick black smoke coming from the truck.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Transportation said that 84 eastbound is closed between exits 25 and 25A from the fire. Heavy traffic delays stretch back to exit 18, creating over three miles of backup.

It is unclear when the roadway will be reopened. First responders are still on the scene. It is unclear if there are any injuries from this crash.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as more information becomes available.