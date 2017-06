BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–A parole officer and a retired parole officer are now facing charges, accused of home invasion and kidnapping a child.

The Connecticut Post reports that Gladys Marquez and Edgardo Soberal broke into a Bridgeport home and took a 1-year-old late last week. Police were able to find the child and return her to her mother.

Police said Marquez lived near the mother, and said that he was under the impression that she wanted to give the child up for adoption.