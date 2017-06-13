West Haven train station to potentially add food trucks

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Metro-North railroad car. (WTNH)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may soon be able to grab a bite to eat while you wait for your Metro-North train in West Haven.

The state’s Department of Transportation is now accepting proposals from food vendors interesting in running a concession stand at Sawmill Road Station.

Proposals for the food trucks are due by June 30th.

Vendors interesting in bringing their business to the station must sign a five-year contract requiring the concession stand to be open from at least 4:30 a.m. until 8:02 a.m. on weekday mornings.

