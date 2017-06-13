What’s Brewing: Gil’s dance moves, first-borns, and top earning celebrities

(WTNH)-It’s not every day that someone catches Gil Simmons busting a move, but one of our wonderful viewers was able to record it and send it to us! The video was from a fashion show Monday night at Anthony’s Ocean View to benefit the Smilow Cancer Center.

P Diddy is dancing his way to the bank. He’s at the top of Forbes list of the top-grossing entertainers, earning an estimated 130-million dollars over the last year. Beyonce took second place. The release of “Lemonade” and her world tour brought in 105-million dollars.And author J-K Rowling returned to the list at number three, making 95-million dollars from her new “Harry Potter” play and movie, plus theme park attractions.

According to a new study, first-born sons are 24% more likely to work in executive positions than second-born siblings, and 28% more likely than third-born siblings.Younger siblings, on the other hand, are more likely to be self-employed.According to the research, the eldest children in the family are also more emotionally stable, outgoing, persistent, and responsible than their younger siblings.

