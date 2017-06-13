Woman gets prison for severely injuring infant son

Caitlin Knight (Photo provided by the Plainville Police Dept.)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is heading to prison after authorities say she injured her infant son so severely that he will likely need lifelong care.

The Hartford Courant reports 29-year-old Caitlin Knight, of Plainville, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child. Knight was sentenced last week to nine years behind bars.

Police began an investigation after Knight reported her two-month-old son’s injuries in 2014. Authorities say the infant sustained brain trauma, internal injuries and fractures.

Police say Knight repeatedly changed her story when explaining how her son was injured.

Knight has two children. Her older child was adopted after being removed from her home by the state Department of Children and Families. The department has taken custody of her younger child.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

