1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Shelton crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– An Ansonia man has died and another man is in serious condition after a car crash in Shelton Tuesday night.

Police say at around 7:45 p.m, officers, the fire department and EMS responded to the intersection of Leavenworth Road, Birdseye Road and School Street for a motor vehicle accident.

The two vehicles involved were a 2004 Jeep Liberty and a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Both the driver of the Jeep, 65-year-old Michael Bonavita, and his passenger, 60-year-old Gregory Torwich, of Ansonia, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Bonavita later died of his injuries while Torwich is listed in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 28-year-old Alexander Groski, of New Milford, suffered minor injuries in the accident but refused treatment at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police ask any witnesses of the crash to contact them at (203) 924-1544.