A Vernon speeder is busted with drugs, weapons

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police troopers arrested a man Tuesday after they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday at about 9:55 p.m., Tolland County Troopers witnessed a car going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-84 near exit 67 in Vernon.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers suspected that the car contained contraband and asked the driver to exit the car.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, packing materials, loaded handguns, and narcotics.

The operator, who was identified as Wesley Keane, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop C under the charges of reckless driving, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.