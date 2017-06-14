Bill Cosby sexual assault trial: Jury to deliberate for 3rd straight day

Related Coverage Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case adjourns without verdict

(ABC News) — For the third straight day, the jury in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial is set to deliberate whether the comedian sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

The jury is weighing three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Cosby, each carrying a maximum 10-year sentence. If convicted, he will be required to register as a sex offender. He has pleaded not guilty in the Constand case and has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing and of coercing any of his accusers.

Since the prosecution and the defense made closing arguments Monday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, jurors have spent more than 13 hours behind closed doors examining the details of the case and requested that testimony be read back to them during deliberations.

The jurors have asked the judge to reread Cosby’s decade-old comments about his relationship with Constand and have revisited the testimony of a Canadian officer who took the initial police report from Constand in 2005. They also requested further definition of the third count, which pertains to whether Cosby gave her a substance “without [her] knowledge” for the purpose of “preventing resistance.”

Cosby claimed in a deposition, taken in 2005 and 2006 for a civil lawsuit that was later settled, that he gave Benadryl to Constand to help her relax and enjoy a consensual sexual encounter.

She testified last week that he gave her a substance that incapacitated her and then he sexually assaulted her.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele closed the prosecution’s case on Monday by describing Cosby — who turns 80 next month — as a calculating sexual predator. Brian McMonagle, one of Cosby’s lawyers, highlighted Constand’s inconsistencies. The defense also poked holes in the account of Kelly Johnson, who took the stand last week on Constand’s behalf, citing discrepancies in her testimony that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby in 1996.