Bloomfield police actively searching for armed missing man

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield police are currently asking the public to help them locate a missing armed man.

Officers are searching for 34-year-old Joel Martinez. On Tuesday, the Bloomfield Police Department was notified by a clinician that Martinez had contacted her, stating that he had been involved in a disturbance, and was suicidal.

Police describe Martinez as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″ and weighing 170 lbs. Martinez has a large scar on his upper left arm, and tattoos on both of his forearms that include symbols, and a large animal.

Bloomfield officers were able to reach Martinez on his cell phone, and he informed Bloomfield Police that he was armed with a gun and would force a “suicide by cop” if he came into contact with the police. Martinez currently

has an arrest warrant out against him stemming from a domestic violence incident in West Hartford for Assault, Criminal Mischief and Engaging Officers in a Pursuit.

Martinez was seen operating a 2013 white Subaru Legacy with Connecticut license plate AG49105. This is still an ongoing investigation. The Bloomfield Police Department asks that anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Joel Martinez call 860-242-5501 or 911.They also advise to not approach Martinez as he is possibly armed and a danger to himself and others.