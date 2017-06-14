Car crash into telephone pole closes road in West Haven

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - West Haven Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Beach Street is closed in West Haven after a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning.

West Haven police confirms to News 8 that Beach Street is closed between Washington Avenue and Third Avenue due to a car accident involving a telephone pole. As a result of the crash, the pole came down on to the road.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident.

Beach Street is now closed as crews work to repair the pole. There is no word on how long the road will be closed for.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

