Chicago officer rescues dog from lake

CHICAGO, Illinois (CNN) – A news helicopter crew in Chicago captured video of an amazing rescue early Tuesday morning.

A dog was drinking out of Lake Michigan and leaned too far over, tumbling into the water.

The dog struggled to get back onto the concrete, but couldn’t get a grip.

A police officer who was responding to a nearby car crash rushed over to help the dog.

After the dramatic rescue, another officer was able to get a leash on the dog.

The officers then got the dog into a police SUV and drove away. They are looking for its owner.

