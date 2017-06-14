Classes resume Wednesday in Milford after suicidal man prompts lockdown

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Noelle Gardner/WTNH)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Students at three Milford schools will return to class Wednesday following a lockdown on Tuesday.

Police say a suicidal gunman near Eisenhower Park forced Mathewson School, Orange Avenue School and Platt Technical High school to shut down for the safety of the students. Eisenhower Park, as well as the attached facilities, dog park, and trails off of West River Street were also closed.

Related: Milford school lockdowns over after armed man kills himself in nearby park

Local and state police were in contact with the emotionally disturbed person for several hours. Police say the emotionally disturbed person owned guns and had a gun with him, which prompted the lock downs.

The man later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s