Classes resume Wednesday in Milford after suicidal man prompts lockdown

Related Coverage Milford school lockdowns over after armed man kills himself in nearby park

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Students at three Milford schools will return to class Wednesday following a lockdown on Tuesday.

Police say a suicidal gunman near Eisenhower Park forced Mathewson School, Orange Avenue School and Platt Technical High school to shut down for the safety of the students. Eisenhower Park, as well as the attached facilities, dog park, and trails off of West River Street were also closed.

Related: Milford school lockdowns over after armed man kills himself in nearby park

Local and state police were in contact with the emotionally disturbed person for several hours. Police say the emotionally disturbed person owned guns and had a gun with him, which prompted the lock downs.

The man later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.