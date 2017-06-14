Connecticut lawmakers react to Virginia shooting

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) was planning on taking part in the charity baseball game that Representative Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was practicing for when a gunman opened fire, striking four people including Scalise.

Murphy says he’s played the game for ten years with Scalise, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for a number of charities for children.

The charity game has been around for over a hundred years and is scheduled to take place tomorrow night at National Park.

Sen. Murphy was unsure if the game would still go on, saying it is a question for the people who went through the incident.

The senator was also asked if he fears for his safety, as well as the safety of his colleagues.

There is always a danger you have to accept in this job. This is the second of my colleagues that’s been shot in the short period of time that I’ve been in Congress.”

However, Senator Murphy explained that he understands the risks involved in his role.

“…I can’t go through life being worried about my safety,” he stated. “…Obviously we try to be careful but that’s the risk of taking a job like this. You are out there in the public, you have people who very often aren’t happy with you.”

Tonight, the Sandy Hook Promise Gala is being held in Washington. It is an annual event for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. Senator Murphy will be in attendance.