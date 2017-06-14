Criminal justice officials meet in Hartford to talk reform

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Corrections and judicial officials from across the country have gathered in Hartford for a conference on reforming the nation’s criminal justice systems.

The Reimagining Justice Conference was the brainchild of Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has made the issue of criminal-justice reform a focus of his administration.

Judges, prison officials, former inmates and others are spending two days discussing everything from pre-trial detention to preparing prisoners to re-enter the workforce.

Malloy, a Democrat, says society was once about giving people who have made mistakes a second chance. He says he’s hopeful the programs being discussed will lead to a system where fewer people end up with criminal records and prisoners are more successful when they are released than when they went to prison.

