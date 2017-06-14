Cruisin’ Connecticut – Founder’s Day of Giving at Camp Farnam

By Published:
founders day of giving news 8 camp farnam ct

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Durham, home of Camp Farnam.

Founder’s Day of Giving is this Friday, and NEWS 8 and our parent company Nexstar, is celebrating by lending a helping hand to families in New Haven.

We will be rolling up our sleeves to help prepare Camp Farnam in Durham, which opens in just over a week.

The camp started in the early 50’s, sprawls across 72 acres, and provides an outdoor day camp experience for children in New Haven. The Farnam Community provides services beyond the camp – it is a multi service neighborhood center, with after school programs, basketball and more.

The NEWS 8 team will be painting bathrooms and showers, scraping and painting all of the picnic tables, along with beautifying the property and more. We’re proud to give back on Founder’s Day, especially to such a wonderful organization – helping kids in the New Haven community.

Learn more about The Farnam Community and Camp Farnam.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s