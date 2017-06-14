Cruisin’ Connecticut – Founder’s Day of Giving at Camp Farnam

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Durham, home of Camp Farnam.

Founder’s Day of Giving is this Friday, and NEWS 8 and our parent company Nexstar, is celebrating by lending a helping hand to families in New Haven.

We will be rolling up our sleeves to help prepare Camp Farnam in Durham, which opens in just over a week.

The camp started in the early 50’s, sprawls across 72 acres, and provides an outdoor day camp experience for children in New Haven. The Farnam Community provides services beyond the camp – it is a multi service neighborhood center, with after school programs, basketball and more.

The NEWS 8 team will be painting bathrooms and showers, scraping and painting all of the picnic tables, along with beautifying the property and more. We’re proud to give back on Founder’s Day, especially to such a wonderful organization – helping kids in the New Haven community.

Learn more about The Farnam Community and Camp Farnam.