‘Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit’ arrested in Indiana

(NEWS10) – The serial Dollar Store robber dubbed the “Grandpa Bandit” is now behind bars.

He got his nickname for his mature appearance while he allegedly targeted stores across the country, including a Dollar Tree store in North Greenbush.

Police say 53-year-old David Hunter’s luck ran out on Tuesday.

He was identified by a parole officer in his home state of Connecticut. Security camera photos released by North Greenbush Police, plus a stolen vehicle helped police track Hunter down to a casino in Indiana.

“He could have had a firearm on him. They waged until he went into a restroom. That’s when they took him down,” North Greenbush Chief Robert Durivage said.

Police say he was arrested without incident. He’s now in FBI custody and that’s exactly where his victims want him to remain.

NEWS10ABC’s Anya Tucker spoke exclusively to one of the women who was held up at gunpoint.

Sydney Carey told me that on May 6th closing time at the Dollar Tree in North Greenbush seemed just like any other night.

That was until the very last customer walked up to the counter.

“I was asking in mid-sentence ‘Hi, how are…’ and he says, ‘This is a robbery’ and shows the gun to me. And my co-worker didn’t see it she thought he was joking. So she was like what?! Thinking it was a joke.”

The customer alone with the two women in the dollar tree store wasn’t joking.

“He was like no I’m f-ing serious and then he proceeded to take the money out of her till and then he wanted money out of the safe. He wanted my phone. He took my phone from me and then said to get in the back and he made us sit on the ground and count to 100.”

North Greenbush Police say the alleged robber was captured on the security camera at a nearby gas station. He was quickly identified as the so-called Grandpa Bandit, targeting dollar stores across the country.

Sydney said she and her co-workers had no idea that they were ever in potential danger.

“We had someone stealing coupons and we had a photo posted but we never had anything on this.”

Sydney says no one mentioned that someone was targeting dollar store and no meetings were held.

Sydney says after more than a year on the job, she could not bear to return to work.

She also says the robber stole and dumped their cell phones. They’re now in police evidence and she can’t get the company to cover the cost for a replacement.