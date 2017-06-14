Father’s Day gift ideas at the mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Father’s Day is this weekend and if you’re stumped when it comes to a gift for dad, we’ve got some ideas. While time is ticking, it’s not too late to get dad what he wants or surprise him with something sentimental.

This weekend is all about dad and for people who haven’t done their shopping yet, there are some deals at the mall!

“I saw there are a few Oakley sunglasses for 25% off,” said lifestyle consultant Alexa Orban.

Orban told us gifts that keep him moving are popular this year.

“We love that Dick’s sporting goods has everything needed to keep dad active. 40% off select apparel and 50% off select drivers and on top of it you can get a whole golf set for about $200,” she added.

Maybe you’re getting dad a gift card to his favorite restaurant and just looking for a little something to go with it. Consider something he’ll actually find useful. Like a few new grilling accessories. For the new dad personalized keepsakes will mean a lot and it’s not too late to make it happen.

“It’s super easy to still get a customizable gift even though there’s only a couple weeks until Father’s Day. You can go to customizable gifts for as low as $20 and get dad something that he’ll love, with any picture,” Orban said.

If you head to the mall website you can see all the specials going on now.