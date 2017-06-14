Freshman football player dies after morning workout

(ABC News) — A football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

The university says paramedics transported Tyler Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium on Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death later that evening.

Heintz was a freshman from Kenton and was recruited from Kenton High School to play as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were “shocked and bewildered” after his death.