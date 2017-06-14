Hartford Police make arrest in April hit & run

Related Coverage Motorcycle strikes pedestrian in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a a hit-and-run accident from earlier this year.

Hartford officers arrested 43-year-old Frank Bohorquez in connection with the crash that took place on April 22nd. At 9:59 p.m. on the day, surveillance footage captured Bohorquez hitting a pedestrian with his 2016 Polaris Slingshot in the area of Park and Cedar Street. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for serious injuries.

The Hartford Police Department released the surveillance footage to the public and received numerous tips, Police were able to identify Bohorquez as the driver of the vehicle.

On May 24th, an arrest warrant was issued for the Vernon resident who was charged with Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.

On Monday, June 12th, The Hartford Police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Bohorquez and took him into custody without incident.