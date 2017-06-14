Hundreds expected to “March for Justice” in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people are expected to take to the streets in a rally and “March for Justice” in Hartford.

Organizers say the march is designed to not be a moment, but the beginning of a movement for justice and inclusion in policies, legislative initiatives, etc. that involve or impact on the returning citizen community.

In a release, the NAACP said “yes, we have made some strides, but we yet have a long way to go. So join with the NAACP, the Brotherhood, the CT ACLU, members of the state’s Black and Latino Caucus, and your family and friends from across the state on Wednesday.”

Marchers will assemble at 3 p.m.in front of the Legislative Office Building 300 Capital Avenue, in Hartford, CT., with the March beginning at 5:00 p.m. The march will continue down Capitol Avenue, take a left on to Main Street, pass Capitol Community College and rally at the Hartford Skate Park at the corners of Main and Morgan Street.

Tamika Mallory, the National Co-Chair of the Women’s March In Washington, D.C. will speak at the rally along with many other criminal justice reform activists.

There are also two buses to the march offered free of charge:

New Haven at 1 p.m.

Elks (Back Parking lot)

87 Webster St.

New Haven, CT

Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m.

Mount Aery Church

73 Frank St.

Bridgeport, CT