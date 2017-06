LOS ANGELES (WTNH) — Call it a possible nod to John Mellencamp, but some houses in a Los Angeles suburb are making a bold political statement.

The architect of an upcoming apartment complex hired an artist to paint the houses bright pink. The artist says they were painted in an effort to draw attention to lack of housing across the country.

The homes are drawing some ire from neighbors, however, they are set to be demolished soon to make room for a new apartment complex.