Man gets 12 years in 2015 robbery spree in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — One of three men involved in a robbery spree that police say ended when he dropped his wallet at a West Hartford gas station is headed to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Randall Michaels was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

The 34-year-old man and his two co-defendants accepted plea deals in the case.

Police say the trio robbed gas stations, convenience stores and sandwich shops with a nonfunctioning BB gun.

Authorities say the crime spree ended in December 2015 when Michaels lost his wallet. Police went to Michaels’ apartment and found items and money that were stolen.

Police say they were able to link the trio to robberies in Manchester, Newington, Hartford, Glastonbury and Windsor.

