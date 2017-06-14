Man identified after being recovered from Housatonic River in Stratford

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Stratford Police

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police have recovered the man who went missing on June 6th after crashing his car and jumping off of the Devon Bridge.

Police say Tavares Harris was recovered from the Housatonic River and identified on Wednesday night. Harris went missing earlier this month after he crashed his car into the Devon Bridge shortly after midnight.

Harris then jumped off of the bridge, which prompted a search and recovery effort. Officials say the recovery effort lasted several days and included multiple surrounding agencies.

