Metro-North resumes service after bag investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metro-North railroad says it has resumed service after a police investigation of an unattended bag caused delays of up to 90 minutes.

The railroad said Wednesday morning that the bag was found around 8:15 a.m. on a bridge over the Harlem River at 138th Street that’s only used by trains.

Spokesman Aaron Donovan said the situation was declared safe around 9:30 a.m. after police with dogs checked out the bag. There were still residual delays after the trains got moving again.

It wasn’t clear how the bag got there, or what was in it.

The problems affected commuters to and from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

The morning rush-hour is from 6 to 10 a.m.

