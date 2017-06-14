New Initiative Set to Inform Parents on Toxic Chemicals to Kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut, as well as staff from State’s Departments of Consumer Protection, Public Health, and Energy and Environmental Protection, held a press event on Wednesday to announce the launch of a new initiative by the agencies to identify and list chemicals often found in consumer products that pose a risk to children.

The Department of Consumer Protection will have a dedicated website where consumers can find valuable information on the health impacts of chemicals, the criteria for listing chemicals and helpful information to assist in purchasing decisions.

“This announcement is an exciting milestone for all Connecticut residents” stated Anne Hulick, RN, MS, JD, Coalition Coordinator. There is an overwhelming body of research linking exposure to chemicals of concern from products from

products commonly used for children to very serious health issues including cancers, reproductive disorders and learning and behavioral disorders.”

“As a mother of two young children and a nurse, I’ve always been deeply concerned about research linking toxic chemicals to serious diseases, particularly for developing babies and young children. The recent consensus statement for the

TENDR project stated that the prevalence of neurobehavioral disorders in children is rising at an alarming rate and chemicals found in our homes and in the environment, and likely contributors” said Hacah Boros, RN, MSN Environmental

Coordinator, CT Nurses’ Association.

Louis Burch, a spokesperson for Citizens Campaign for the Environment also said “The public has a right to know when there’s toxic chemicals in the products we purchase for our families. Now, thanks to this forward-thinking program,

Connecticut residents can make educated decisions about the goods we buy. This creates accountability in manufacturing and helps avoid household exposures to dangerous chemicals in the home environment. It’s a big step in the right

direction for consumer protection, and we call on other states to follow Connecticut’s lead.”